Brokerages Expect Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) to Post $9.46 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) to announce $9.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Moderna’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $11.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.28. Moderna posted earnings of ($0.59) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,703.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on MRNA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.71.

MRNA stock opened at $382.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.66, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.49. Moderna has a one year low of $54.21 and a one year high of $497.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $1,910,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,270,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,305,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $1,061,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 309,000 shares of company stock worth $87,719,570. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Moderna by 681.9% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 38,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,971,000 after purchasing an additional 33,295 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Moderna by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth about $388,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

