Brokerages Expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $645.93 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) will report sales of $645.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $568.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $729.40 million. Mr. Cooper Group reported sales of $872.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full-year sales of $3.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mr. Cooper Group.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 38.03%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COOP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $1,502,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,619.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $38.80 on Wednesday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $39.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.64.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mr. Cooper Group (COOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.