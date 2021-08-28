Brokerages Set Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Price Target at $84.00

Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NYSE BG opened at $77.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.65. Bunge has a 12-month low of $43.41 and a 12-month high of $92.38.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 28.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bunge will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $13,859,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,476.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $13,784,121.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,719.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,524,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,877,000 after acquiring an additional 817,679 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Bunge by 3,631.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 718,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,962,000 after buying an additional 699,307 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bunge by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,936,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $787,637,000 after buying an additional 656,296 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,686,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 203.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,945,000 after acquiring an additional 436,890 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bunge

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

