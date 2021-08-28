Brokerages Set CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) PT at $159.41

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $159.41.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRSP shares. Evercore ISI upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total transaction of $1,266,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,666.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $3,463,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,941.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,875 shares of company stock worth $20,421,110. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 27,285.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,159,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,532 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,123,000. Himension Fund bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,471,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 18.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 867,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,678,000 after acquiring an additional 135,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,367,000. Institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRSP traded up $1.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.81. 690,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,703,681. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $76.71 and a 12 month high of $220.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.81. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 2.25.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 49.52%. The company had revenue of $900.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.05 million. Research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

