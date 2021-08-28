Brokerages Set Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Price Target at $164.00

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $164.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DBOEY shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from €138.00 ($162.35) to €164.00 ($192.94) in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Börse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

OTCMKTS DBOEY traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $17.50. 45,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,472. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.22. The company has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.82. Deutsche Börse has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97.

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of Europian derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.