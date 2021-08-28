Brokerages Set Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI) Price Target at €15.53

Shares of Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €15.53 ($18.27).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on Engie in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.50 ($17.06) price target on Engie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on Engie in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.30 ($19.18) target price on Engie in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €15.50 ($18.24) target price on Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of EPA:ENGI opened at €12.03 ($14.16) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €11.68. Engie has a 12 month low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a 12 month high of €15.16 ($17.84).

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

