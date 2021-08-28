Brokerages Set HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Target Price at GBX 464.91

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 464.91 ($6.07).

HSBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 465 ($6.08) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HSBC to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 440 ($5.75) in a research report on Friday, June 18th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 455 ($5.94) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on HSBC from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

LON HSBA opened at GBX 394.95 ($5.16) on Wednesday. HSBC has a 52 week low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04). The stock has a market capitalization of £80.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 407.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.45%.

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 42,366 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 396 ($5.17) per share, for a total transaction of £167,769.36 ($219,191.74).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

