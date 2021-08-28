Brokerages Set Informa plc (LON:INF) Price Target at GBX 601.20

Shares of Informa plc (LON:INF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 601.20 ($7.85).

Several research firms recently issued reports on INF. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Informa from GBX 501 ($6.55) to GBX 496 ($6.48) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) price objective on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Get Informa alerts:

In other news, insider David Flaschen bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 497 ($6.49) per share, for a total transaction of £49,700 ($64,933.37).

INF stock opened at GBX 533.60 ($6.97) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 513.98. The company has a market cap of £8.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44. Informa has a 12 month low of GBX 345.80 ($4.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 659 ($8.61).

About Informa

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.