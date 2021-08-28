Brokerages Set JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Price Target at $19.93

Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.93.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

In other JetBlue Airways news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 1,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $31,092.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,099.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,789 shares of company stock worth $113,983 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter worth about $48,004,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,561,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,210 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,852,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,000,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $549,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,152,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,336 shares during the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBLU stock opened at $15.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.63. JetBlue Airways has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.72.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 28.27% and a negative return on equity of 41.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 597.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.