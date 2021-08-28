Brokerages Set Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Target Price at C$92.61

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$90.81.

Several research firms have issued reports on QSR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$81.64 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from C$83.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a C$101.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Shares of TSE:QSR traded up C$0.16 on Friday, hitting C$81.50. 723,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,685. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of C$67.77 and a 12 month high of C$87.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.14 billion and a PE ratio of 29.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$80.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 336.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.70 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.1959017 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.657 dividend. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 76.06%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Senior Officer Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.96, for a total value of C$879,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,001,694.68.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.