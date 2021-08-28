Brokers Set Expectations for Xponential Fitness Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:XPOF)

Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.13). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Xponential Fitness’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xponential Fitness presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

NYSE XPOF opened at $11.95 on Friday. Xponential Fitness has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $13.10.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.