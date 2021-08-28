BRP (TSE:DOO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of BRP (TSE:DOO) in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$108.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DOO. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of BRP to C$125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a strong-buy rating and a C$122.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of BRP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$118.90.

Shares of DOO stock opened at C$108.02 on Wednesday. BRP has a one year low of C$61.35 and a one year high of C$119.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$101.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported C$2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.26 by C$1.27. The business had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.61 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BRP will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.55%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

