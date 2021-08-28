Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $87.55

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $87.55 and last traded at $87.53, with a volume of 592655 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.86.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BRKR shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Cleveland Research upgraded Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.20.

Get Bruker alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.28.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Bruker’s payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $6,001,725.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Bruker by 74.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bruker by 138.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Bruker by 128.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Bruker by 438.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bruker by 394.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.