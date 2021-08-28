BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BTRS. KeyCorp cut their target price on BTRS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on BTRS in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BTRS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.38.

BTRS stock opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 0.31. BTRS has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.29.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BTRS will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 3,151,895 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $36,971,728.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles B. Bernicker sold 550,000 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $6,451,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of BTRS by 569.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

