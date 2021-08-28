Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) SVP Thomas J. Bell III Sells 15,000 Shares

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) SVP Thomas J. Bell III sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $381,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BY opened at $25.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.62. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $25.78. The company has a market cap of $967.10 million, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.42.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.29. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $79.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.45 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

BY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens downgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 97,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 7,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

