Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) SVP Thomas J. Bell III Sells 15,000 Shares

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) SVP Thomas J. Bell III sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $381,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of BY opened at $25.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.62. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $25.78. The company has a market cap of $967.10 million, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.42.
Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.29. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $79.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.45 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.
BY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens downgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 97,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 7,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 38.82% of the company’s stock.
Byline Bancorp Company Profile
Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.
