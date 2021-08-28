Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Declares Dividend Increase – $2.75 Per Share

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 2.75 per share on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50.

Cable One has raised its dividend by 46.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

Shares of Cable One stock traded up $27.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,067.12. The stock had a trading volume of 26,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,657. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 0.51. Cable One has a 12 month low of $1,674.35 and a 12 month high of $2,326.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,943.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. The firm had revenue of $401.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.18 million. Cable One had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cable One will post 52.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cable One news, Director Thomas O. Might sold 1,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,058.92, for a total transaction of $2,445,996.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,372,510.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,892.51, for a total transaction of $637,775.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,074,202.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,377 shares of company stock valued at $10,906,287. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cable One stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

CABO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,253.43.

About Cable One

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

