Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Insider Sells $76,478.86 in Stock

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $76,478.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $104.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 3.20. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.07 and a fifty-two week high of $113.46.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.37% and a negative net margin of 25.91%. Research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.93.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

