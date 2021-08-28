Callinex Mines Inc (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Short Interest Up 3,500.0% in August

Callinex Mines Inc (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 3,500.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Callinex Mines stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. Callinex Mines has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $5.26.
About Callinex Mines
