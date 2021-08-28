Callinex Mines Inc (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Short Interest Up 3,500.0% in August

Callinex Mines Inc (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 3,500.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Callinex Mines stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. Callinex Mines has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $5.26.

About Callinex Mines

Callinex Mines, Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. It acquires, explores, develops and evaluates zinc deposits. The firm’s projects include Bathurst Mining District, Flin Flon Mining District And Buchans Mining District. The company was founded by Jack Callinan and Michael Muzylowski in 1927 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

