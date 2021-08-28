Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. is a leading independent producer of high-quality, specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. Calumet processes crude oil into customized lubricating oils, solvents, and waxes used in consumer, industrial, and automotive products. The Company also produces fuel products including gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel. Calumet is based in Indianapolis, Indiana and has three plants located in northwest Louisiana. “

NASDAQ:CLMT opened at $6.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.69. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The stock has a market cap of $533.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.74.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.39). Equities analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. 18.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

