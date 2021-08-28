Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

CAMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CAMT stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.20. 111,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,057. Camtek has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $41.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.57.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Camtek had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Camtek’s revenue was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Camtek by 13.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Camtek in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Camtek by 17.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Camtek by 12.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Camtek by 18.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. 26.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

