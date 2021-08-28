Canaccord Genuity Increases National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Price Target to C$103.50

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$101.00 to C$103.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Desjardins upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$94.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.85.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of National Bank of Canada stock opened at $78.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.98. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $80.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.