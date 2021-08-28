Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Plans $1.16 Quarterly Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 1.1561 per share by the bank on Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $4.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has raised its dividend by 8.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:CM opened at $116.09 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $72.07 and a one year high of $121.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 15.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CM shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.23.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

