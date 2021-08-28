Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Price Target Increased to C$165.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

CM has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.23.

CM stock opened at $116.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $52.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $72.07 and a 1-year high of $121.11.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 23.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.1561 per share. This represents a $4.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 764.5% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 214.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

