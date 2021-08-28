Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $10.73 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) – Stock analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 26th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $10.73 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $10.87. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2022 earnings at $10.81 EPS.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 23.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS.

CM has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.23.

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $116.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.69. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $72.07 and a fifty-two week high of $121.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,859 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter worth $20,236,000. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.1561 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $4.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.13%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.