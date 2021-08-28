Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Increased to C$165.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CM. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$149.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. CSFB increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$149.00 to C$156.00 in a research note on Friday. Cormark increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$158.00 to C$163.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$159.58.

Shares of CM stock opened at C$146.47 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$96.42 and a twelve month high of C$152.84. The stock has a market cap of C$65.61 billion and a PE ratio of 12.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$144.83.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.82 by C$0.77. The company had revenue of C$4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.72 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 13.8589192 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a $1.46 dividend. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.22%.

In related news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,400 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.83, for a total transaction of C$352,392.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,830 shares in the company, valued at C$709,188.90. Also, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 18,727 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.86, for a total value of C$2,712,793.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,226,239.90. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,470 shares of company stock worth $17,349,227.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

