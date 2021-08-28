Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Receives $42.00 Rating from CIBC

CIBC restated their $42.00 rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CWB. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$35.50 to C$38.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Western Bank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$39.79.

TSE CWB opened at C$36.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.57. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of C$23.72 and a 52-week high of C$37.75. The company has a market cap of C$3.15 billion and a PE ratio of 11.39.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$247.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$244.84 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.6500003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Irfhan Abdulaziz Rawji acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$34.16 per share, with a total value of C$341,563.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$654,947.05.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

