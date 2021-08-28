CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 95.8% from the July 29th total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 705,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of CPMD opened at $0.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.04. CannaPharmaRX has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.41.
About CannaPharmaRX
