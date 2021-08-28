CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 95.8% from the July 29th total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 705,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CPMD opened at $0.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.04. CannaPharmaRX has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.41.

About CannaPharmaRX

CannaPharmaRx, Inc engages in the research and manufacture of cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals. It focuses on the treatment of disease states such as neurological disorders, oncology, infectious disease, pain management, inflammatory disease, gastrointestinal disorders, and ophthalmology. The company was founded in August 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

