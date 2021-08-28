Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,138 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,023 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 7.7% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 1.3% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 60,284 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,331,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 15.2% during the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 0.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 188,995 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $51,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. McAdam LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 161.4% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 11,741 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 7,249 shares during the period. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 4.0% during the second quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 25,967 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft stock opened at $299.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $305.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.39.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

