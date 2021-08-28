Capral Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.20 (ASX:CAA)

Capral Limited (ASX:CAA) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 29th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.63.
Capral Company Profile
