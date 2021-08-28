Capral Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.20 (ASX:CAA)

Capral Limited (ASX:CAA) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.63.

Capral Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes fabricated and semi-fabricated aluminum related products in Australia. The company offers windows and doors, curtain walls, thermal breaks, and louvre frames; sunshades; security doors and windows; shower enclosures; wardrobes; and home improvement systems for commercial, architectural, residential, cladding, drain solution, trickle vent, bushfire, home renovation, solar rail, facade solution, cyclonic solution, education, accessibility, and walkways and guardrail applications.

