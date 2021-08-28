Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Receives $7.31 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.31.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSFFF. Stifel Europe raised their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.00 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CSFFF traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.38. 14,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,782. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.22. Capstone Mining has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $5.55.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Capstone Mining had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $209.40 million for the quarter.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties. It also operates mines in the US, Mexico and Canada. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Pinto Valley, Cozamin, Santo Domingo, and Other. The company was founded by Darren Pylot Murvin in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

