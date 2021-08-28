Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.20.

NASDAQ:CARA opened at $14.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.32. The stock has a market cap of $730.31 million, a PE ratio of 91.13 and a beta of 1.05. Cara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $29.65.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 4.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 8,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $112,752.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,800 shares in the company, valued at $375,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3,982.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 30.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

About Cara Therapeutics

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

