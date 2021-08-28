Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT) Short Interest Up 278.5% in August

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a growth of 278.5% from the July 29th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CVAT traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 591,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,364. Cavitation Technologies has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07.

About Cavitation Technologies

Cavitation Technologies, Inc engages in the development, patenting, and commercialization of technology-based systems, which are designed to serve vegetable oil refining, renewable fuels, water treatment, wines and spirits enhancement, algae oil extraction, water-oil emulsions and crude oil yield improvement.

