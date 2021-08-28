CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) Short Interest Update

CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 89.8% from the July 29th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,137,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CBDD opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.01. CBD of Denver has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.04.

CBD of Denver Inc engages in developing and commercializing cannabidiol (CBD) products. It is involved in the research, development, and distribution of premium hemp extract products. The company was formerly known as Verde Media Group, Inc and changed its name to CBD of Denver Inc in 2018. CBD of Denver Inc is based in Centennial, Colorado.

