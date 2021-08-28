CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an in-line rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:CCCS opened at $11.60 on Friday. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $16.11.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.