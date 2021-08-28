CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Bought by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CDW by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 942,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $124,226,000 after acquiring an additional 40,729 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 150.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 8,808 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 144,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,974,000 after buying an additional 15,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 40,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after buying an additional 12,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

In other CDW news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,158,792.40. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.17, for a total transaction of $585,378.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,752 shares of company stock worth $19,151,925 over the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDW opened at $199.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $183.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $105.87 and a 52-week high of $199.45.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CDW shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. upped their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.33.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

