Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Short Interest Update

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the July 29th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPAC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.49. 59,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.41 million, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.07. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a one year low of $5.32 and a one year high of $9.55.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $116.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.75 million. Analysts predict that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.0552 per share. This represents a yield of 13.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.’s previous dividend of $0.43. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.’s dividend payout ratio is 610.00%.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA engages in the production and market of cement, quicklime, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete, and Blocks; Construction Supplies; Quicklime; and Other. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

