Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Reaches New 52-Week High on Insider Buying Activity

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $31.24 and last traded at $30.15, with a volume of 17564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.19.

Specifically, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 61,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.57 per share, with a total value of $1,753,826.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger acquired 21,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $275,357.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,354 shares in the company, valued at $461,723.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 326,908 shares of company stock valued at $8,174,769 over the last 90 days.

CERE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.39. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.61.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERE. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $846,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 21,219 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

