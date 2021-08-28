Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

Shares of TSE CSH.UN opened at C$12.96 on Friday. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a twelve month low of C$9.40 and a twelve month high of C$13.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.54. The company has a market cap of C$2.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -682.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.20.

CSH.UN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

