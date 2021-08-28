Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of CSH.UN stock opened at C$12.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.54, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 52 week low of C$9.40 and a 52 week high of C$13.76. The stock has a market cap of C$2.98 billion and a PE ratio of -682.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.20.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

