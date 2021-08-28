Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, September 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

Shares of CHE.UN opened at C$6.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$710.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.60. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$4.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.65.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$6.25 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.28.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.