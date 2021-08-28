Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.050-$6.250 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 target price for the company.

Shares of CPK stock traded up $2.90 on Friday, reaching $129.16. The stock had a trading volume of 43,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,436. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.39. Chesapeake Utilities has a 1 year low of $72.89 and a 1 year high of $132.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.24.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 14.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.61%.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total value of $103,574.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 1,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $183,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,427 shares of company stock worth $557,203 over the last quarter. 2.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 69.04% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

