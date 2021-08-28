China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Life Insurance Company Limited is the leading life insurance company in China’s life insurance market. The Company provides products and services including individual life insurance, group life insurance, accident and health insurance. The Company is China’s largest life insurance company, a leading provider of annuity products and life insurance for both individuals and groups, and a leading provider of accident and health insurance. Through its controlling shareholding in the China Life Insurance Assets Management Co., Ltd., the Company became China’s largest insurance asset management company and one of the largest institutional investors in China. “

Get China Life Insurance alerts:

LFC stock opened at $8.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.89. The company has a current ratio of 20.27, a quick ratio of 20.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.05. China Life Insurance has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $12.39.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 10.2% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 15,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 3.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 54,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 14.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 97.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on China Life Insurance (LFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.