Christopher J. Baker Sells 9,000 Shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Stock

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) insider Christopher J. Baker sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $62,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of KLX Energy Services stock opened at $6.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 3.36. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.23.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($4.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($1.69). KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 44.26% and a negative return on equity of 261.79%. The firm had revenue of $90.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. will post -7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLXE has been the topic of several recent research reports. R. F. Lafferty lowered KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLXE. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 89,401.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 184,167 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,682,000. Connacht Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,767,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 238,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 148,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,042,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

