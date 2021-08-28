Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.64

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.64 and last traded at $9.64, with a volume of 1205 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the second quarter worth approximately $303,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the second quarter worth approximately $487,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the second quarter worth approximately $3,621,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 75.4% during the second quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,265,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,040,000 after buying an additional 973,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

