Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 51.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cimpress by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,452,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,402,000 after acquiring an additional 84,319 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cimpress by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,327,000 after acquiring an additional 97,869 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cimpress by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,522,000 after acquiring an additional 23,451 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cimpress by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 144,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,468,000 after acquiring an additional 8,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cimpress by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,807,000 after acquiring an additional 19,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

CMPR opened at $93.81 on Friday. Cimpress plc has a one year low of $68.26 and a one year high of $128.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.18. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.27, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. Its business includes BuildASign, Drukwerkdeal, Exaprint, National Pen, Pixartprinting, Printi, Vistaprint and WIRmachenDRUCK. The company was founded by Robert S. Keane in January 1995 and is headquartered in Dundalk, Ireland.

