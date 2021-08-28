Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.17.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CINF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 953.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $124.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial has a 1-year low of $69.92 and a 1-year high of $125.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.66.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 7.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.83%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

