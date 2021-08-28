Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Position Lowered by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,724 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 113,966 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $2,970,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,512 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,902 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $59.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The company has a market cap of $248.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.