Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 61.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 7,127.8% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,565,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488,375 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,654,883,000 after buying an additional 4,464,991 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,410,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,086,000 after buying an additional 4,162,277 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth about $154,587,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,299,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,521,000 after buying an additional 2,095,661 shares during the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.97.

Shares of C opened at $72.99 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $80.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

