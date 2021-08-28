Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Acquires Shares of 6,222 Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Snap by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 129,244,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,758,211,000 after buying an additional 2,841,583 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth $2,031,464,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,015,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,774,000 after buying an additional 4,504,987 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,686,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,698,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,728 shares during the last quarter. 46.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNAP. Barclays upped their price objective on Snap from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. upped their price objective on Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Snap from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Snap from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $71,706,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total value of $134,919.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,474,122 shares of company stock valued at $455,371,327 over the last ninety days.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $73.12 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.40 and a 52 week high of $80.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.93.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The company had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

