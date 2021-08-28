Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Purchases New Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

OEF stock opened at $206.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.90. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $148.59 and a 1 year high of $207.12.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

